TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.56.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $236.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $759.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

