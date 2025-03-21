TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,285,000 after buying an additional 481,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,889,000 after purchasing an additional 151,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,901,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $180,769,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $94.85 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

