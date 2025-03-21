TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $156.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.4% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $156,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

