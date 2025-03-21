TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $432.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $325.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.66 and its 200 day moving average is $347.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.51 and a 12 month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

