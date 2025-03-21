TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,381 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 924.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.