TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.