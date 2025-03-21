TD Private Client Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. This represents a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,646 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,045 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

INTU opened at $600.42 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $596.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.00.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.