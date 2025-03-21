Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $38.18 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $38,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,138,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,797,000 after purchasing an additional 906,172 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,088,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,756,000 after purchasing an additional 481,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,130,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,378,000 after purchasing an additional 469,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

Read Our Latest Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.