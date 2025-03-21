Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $40.29 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.62.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

