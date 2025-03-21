Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $48.17 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,749 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $48,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $99,471,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,119,000 after purchasing an additional 699,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 779,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,054,000 after purchasing an additional 521,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $851,189.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,534.40. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $5,663,314.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,496,892 over the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

