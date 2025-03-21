Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 37,135 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,135 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $434.44 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

