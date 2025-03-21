The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $172.82 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.86 and its 200-day moving average is $163.54. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.