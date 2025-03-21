The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $102.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.92% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.16.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.50. 337,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,365. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $187.83. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,601,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Five Below by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,529,000 after buying an additional 1,072,642 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,649,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,981,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $66,933,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

