The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Neutral

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $190.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 4.8 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $150.79 and a 12-month high of $274.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.98.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $966,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.