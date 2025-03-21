Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $34.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $34,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 749,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,329,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 296,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period.

SPYV stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

