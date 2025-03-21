Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $609.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $636.31 and a 200 day moving average of $709.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

