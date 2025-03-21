Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Up 77.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shot up 77.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 20,093,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 917% from the average session volume of 1,975,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.25.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

