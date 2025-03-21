Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.55 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2026 guidance to -2.000–1.250 EPS and its FY26 guidance to ($2.00)-($1.25) EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of TITN stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $371.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Baird R W raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.