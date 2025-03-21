Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $1,427,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 37.9% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 658.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 161.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $219.14 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $231.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $2,066,446.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,491.87. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.