Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Research – March 18th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to publicly traded companies that specialize in protecting computers, networks, and digital data from cyber threats. These stocks represent firms that offer products, services, or solutions aimed at safeguarding information systems, making them an integral part of the broader technology and defense sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.19 on Tuesday, hitting $160.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,274,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,895,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.05 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $146.08 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $361.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.67 and its 200 day moving average is $342.51. The company has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.43, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.59. 1,942,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,080,512. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

