Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Torrid updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Stock Performance

NYSE CURV opened at $5.57 on Friday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $582.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Torrid from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Torrid in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

