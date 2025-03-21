Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.94. Torrid shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 184,497 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.34 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CURV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Torrid from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $14,240,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,930,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 4,794.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 414,942 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 478,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 279,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 437,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 222,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Trading Up 10.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $639.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

