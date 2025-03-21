Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:UDN)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,279 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 537% compared to the average volume of 672 call options.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UDN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,192. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $19.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDN. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

