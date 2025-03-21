Truepoint Inc. Buys 218 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,761,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after buying an additional 539,279 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

