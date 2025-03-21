Truepoint Inc. Has $9.85 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

