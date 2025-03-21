Truepoint Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,463,978,000 after purchasing an additional 490,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,609,833,000 after buying an additional 1,393,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,310,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,389 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Prescient Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

