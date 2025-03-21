TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up previously from $1.40) on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRX Gold

TRX Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its position in TRX Gold by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121,479 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRX Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in TRX Gold during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.