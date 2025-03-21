UBS Group Increases Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target to $55.00

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Viking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. Viking has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.17.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter worth about $245,038,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Viking by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,279,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,353,000 after buying an additional 3,658,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Viking by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,086,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,511,000 after buying an additional 2,492,724 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Viking by 4,840.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,321,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after buying an additional 2,274,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Viking by 1,972.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,385,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,092,000 after buying an additional 2,270,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

