Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

