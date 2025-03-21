Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $168,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $378.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

