Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $66,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $260.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $226.62 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

