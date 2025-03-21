Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $261.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.75. The company has a market cap of $259.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

