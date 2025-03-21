Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 6.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $148,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 47,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 552,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,106,000 after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

