Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 580,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 268,319 shares.The stock last traded at $257.18 and had previously closed at $258.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.39. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

