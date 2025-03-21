Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Position Boosted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 477.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,234 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 147,081 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 761.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,125,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,026,000 after purchasing an additional 995,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $41.54 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.