Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF comprises 2.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 524.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DIVI opened at $33.60 on Friday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.