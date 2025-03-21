Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,077 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,086,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,220,000 after buying an additional 1,398,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after buying an additional 1,460,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,820 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93.

