Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,812 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.0% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $246.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $226.11 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.48.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

