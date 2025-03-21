Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,164 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 265,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 98,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $6,486,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.05 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.75%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

