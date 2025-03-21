Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,834 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Centene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Centene by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.