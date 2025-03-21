Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,359.90 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,333.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,327.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,594 shares of company stock worth $161,566,348. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
