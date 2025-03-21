Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,359.90 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,333.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,327.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,594 shares of company stock worth $161,566,348. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.