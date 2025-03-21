Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $749,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $198,031,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11,337.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,915,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 258.0% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 646,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,537,000 after buying an additional 371,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

