Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 349.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 569,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,986,000 after buying an additional 28,514 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,296.36. This represents a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,793.32. This trade represents a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

