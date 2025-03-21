Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.89 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,906,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in EPAM Systems by 643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 361,363 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $172.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $288.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.47.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

