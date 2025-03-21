Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 337,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 53,982 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

