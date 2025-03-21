Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

