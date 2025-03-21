Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,952 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $15,175,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets
In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $219.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
