Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 214,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,927,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZLA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vizsla Silver in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $676.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,165,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 22,805,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,837 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,356,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 2,412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,160,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $1,916,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

