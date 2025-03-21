VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 102.62%.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

VOC opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

