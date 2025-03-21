Wayfinding Financial LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 39,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,594,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,887 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $388,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $68.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.97.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

